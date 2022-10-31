Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Karnataka PGCET 2022 application correction window opens, check details here

competitive exams
Published on Oct 31, 2022 04:31 PM IST

KEA opened the correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME and MTech courses.

ByHT Education Desk

The correction window for the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for admissions to MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech degrees has been started today by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA). The candidates can make changes to their application forms at the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the application till November 2, 11:59 pm.

“After verifying all the details candidates can log in to the portal and modify the application ( except place, name, father name, mother name, date of birth) submitted for PGCET- 2022 as per the candidates eligibility”.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: How to make changes in application form

Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the available for the correction window.

Key in your log in details.

Make changes in the application

Take a print out and save the application.

