KCET 2022: Application process to reopen on May 29, check details here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will resume the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. (KEA). The KCET 2022 application process will resume on May 29, 2022, and will last until May 30, 2022. The application form for the KCET 2022 will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Previously, the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 extended application window concluded on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

“On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022”, reads the official notification.

KCET 2022: How to apply

Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UG CET 2022

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Upload all the required documents

Submit the application forms and take print out for future reference.

