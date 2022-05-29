KCET 2022: Application window reopens today, admit cards tomorrow

KCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has decided to give students another chance to apply for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022. Those who did not apply for the exam earlier can visit kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea on May 29 and 30 to submit KCET 2022 application forms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the exam schedule announced earlier, KCET admit cards or hall tickets will be released on May 30 at 11 am.

KEA said the application window has been reopened on request of students and parents. They can apply till 8 pm on Monday.

Those who have already registered and paid application fee but did not complete the application form can login and do it during this window, it said.

Further, those who had filled the trial application but did not participate in the actual application process can do it this time, it added.

KCET is a state-level entrance test for admission to undergraduate Engineering, Pharmacy and some other professional courses at participating institutions of Karnataka.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON