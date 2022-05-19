KCET 2022: Extended registration window closes today

KCET 2022: The extended application window for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 will close on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Candidates who are yet to apply for KCET 2022 can go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and fill the application form.

The application window has been extended twice. Originally, the last date was May 5 but it reopened on May 8 for five more days. Later, it was again extended till May 19.

The schedule for application form correction window will be announced after the application window closed.

KCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses, including Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022

Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

Go to UG CET under the admission section.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Take a printout of the form for future use.

KCET 2022 admit card will be issued on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

