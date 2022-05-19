Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET 2022: Extended registration window closes today
competitive exams

KCET 2022: Extended registration window closes today

  • KCET 2022: Candidates can apply for Karnataka UGCET 2022 on kea.kar.nic.in. 
KCET 2022: Extended registration window closes today
KCET 2022: Extended registration window closes today
Published on May 19, 2022 03:18 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

KCET 2022: The extended application window for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 will close on Thursday, May 19, 2022. 

Candidates who are yet to apply for KCET 2022 can go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea and fill the application form. 

The application window has been extended twice. Originally, the last date was May 5 but it reopened on May 8 for five more days. Later, it was again extended till May 19. 

The schedule for application form correction window will be announced after the application window closed.

KCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses, including Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka.

Steps to apply for KCET 2022

Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

Go to UG CET under the admission section.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Take a printout of the form for future use.

KCET 2022 admit card will be issued on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kcet
kcet
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out