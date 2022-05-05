KCET 2022: Karnataka CET registration ends today, here’s direct link to apply

Karnataka Examinations Authority will close down KCET 2022 registration on May 5, 2022. Karnataka CET registration will end at 11.59 pm today. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can apply online through the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

The last date to pay the application fees is till May 6, 2022. Correction window will open on May 7 and will end on May 10, 2022. Candidates can change, modify the information furnished in the online application as per their eligibility. The admit card will release on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The Common Entrance Test will be conducted from June 16 to June 17, 2022 and Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply for KCET 2022&nbsp;</strong>

KCET 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and fill up the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

