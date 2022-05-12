KCET 2022: Last date to apply for Karnataka UGCET on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022: The online application window for Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 closes on Thursday, May 12.

Candidates who are yet to apply for the entrance examination can go to the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.

Previously, the application deadline was May 5 but it reopened on May 8 for five more days.

The schedule for application form correction window will be announced after the application window closed.

KCET is a state level entrance examination conducted for admission to undergraduate professional courses, including Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka.

How to apply for KCET 2022

Go to the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Go to UG CET under the admission section.

Register and generate your login credentials.

Login, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Take a printout of the form for future use.

Admit cards of KCET 2022 will be released on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted on June 16 and June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

