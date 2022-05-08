Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
KCET 2022 registration deadline extended, check how to apply on kea.kar.nic.in

KCET 2022 application deadline extended. Apply up to May 12 on kea.kar.nic.in. 
KCET 2022 registration deadline extended, check how to apply on kea.kar.nic.in (representational) (Hindustan Times)
Published on May 08, 2022 08:17 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday extended the application deadline for Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) or KCET 2022. Candidates can now apply for the exam on kea.kar.nic.in or cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea between May 8 and 12, 2022.

Previously, the last date to apply for the exam was May 5. 

The schedule for application form correction window will be announced soon, KEA said. 

Here's the official notification

KCET is a state level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate professional courses, including Engineering at participating institutions of Karnataka. 

Apply for KCET using this link

How to apply for KCET 2022

  1. Go to kea.kar.nic.in. 
  2. Click on UG CET under the admission section.
  3. Register and generate your login credentials. 
  4. Login, fill the application form and pay the fee. 
  5. Take a printout of the form for future use.

KCET admit card will release on May 30, 2022 at 11 am.

The exam be conducted from June 16 to June 17, 2022 and the Kannada language test will be conducted on June 18, 2022.

