KEA VAO 2024 admit card out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, here's direct link to download

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) released the hall ticket for the recruitment exam for Village Administrative Officer (VAO) on the official website. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the KEA VAO Hall Ticket by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1000 posts of Village Administrative Officers (VAO) in the administration. (For representation)

As per the official notice, the Compulsory Kannada Language Exam will be conducted on September 29, 2024, from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1000 posts of Village Administrative Officers (VAO) in the administration.

Candidates need to download their admit cards and check the crucial details on the admit card like reporting time, exam centre details etc. Candidates are also advised to verify the details for any discrepancies.

Direct Link to download KEA VAO 2024 Admit Card

Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can download the KEA VAO 2024 Hall Ticket by following the below mentioned steps.

Steps to download the KEA VAO 2024 Hall Ticket:

Visit the official website at kea.kar.nic.in

Select the Recruitment option on the home page and a new page opens

Select the KEA VAO 2024 Admission Ticket download link on the page

A new page opens where candidates need to submit their name and application number in order to download the admit card

Verify the details on the admit card and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: UPSC NDA II, CDS II Result 2024 out at upsc.gov.in, direct links to check roll numbers here