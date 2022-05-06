KEAM 2022: Application deadline extended till May 10, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has extended the application deadline for KEAM 2022. Candidates can submit their application till May 10 at the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The last date for Online submission of application through the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses for the academic year 2022-23 has been extended up to 5.00 PM on 10th May 2022," reads the official notification.

Candidates should upload Photo, Signature, Date of Birth Proof, Nativity Proof and other documents for reservation before May 10th till 5.00 PM.

Here's the direct link to apply

KEAM 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of KEAM at www.cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage click on the ‘KEAM 2022 - Online Application’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Next, click on registration link

Register and fill the application form pay the application fee

Submit the application form

Take print out for future use.

Notification here