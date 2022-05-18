KEAM 2022 exam postponed, to be conducted on July 4

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has postponed KEAM 2022 exam. Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy Entrance Examination has been postponed and will now be conducted on July 4, 2022. The official notification is available on the official site of CEE on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on July 3, 2022. The examination on July 4, 2022 will be conducted in two shifts- first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

As <strong>per the government order</strong>, the exam has been postponed after JEE, IISER, NATA exams were rescheduled. Moreover, the CEE requested the state government or declare a holiday for schools on July 4, 2022 in which the KEAM exam will be conducted. The General Education Department has sanctioned the holiday for the schools in which KEAM exam will be conducted on July 4.

KEAM is conducted for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BSMS, BUMS) and Medical Allied (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries , Climate Change & Environmental Science , Co-operation & Banking, etc.) courses. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CEE Kerala.

