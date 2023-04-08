Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the online application window for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) common entrance test, 2023 on April 10. Candidates can apply for it till 5 pm of the application last date on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CEE Kerala conducts admission process for Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Kerala.

Candidates who want to apply for Engineering admission have to appear in the KEAM entrance test. For preparation of merit list, 50:50 weightage will be given to the entrance test marks and marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination (plus two or Class 12 board exam) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects put together.

BPharm merit list will be based on paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM 2023 only.

CEE Kerala uses NEET UG scores for medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses and for Architecture admissions, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

For more application link and other details, visit the KEAM 2023 portal.

