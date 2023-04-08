Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in

KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 08, 2023 04:00 PM IST

Candidates can apply for KEAM 2023 till 5 pm on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala will close the online application window for the Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (KEAM) common entrance test, 2023 on April 10. Candidates can apply for it till 5 pm of the application last date on cee.kerala.gov.in.

KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
KEAM 2023 registration ends on April 10 at cee.kerala.gov.in (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CEE Kerala conducts admission process for Engineering, Architecture, MBBS, BDS, Homoeo, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani, Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary, Fisheries, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, B.Tech Biotechnology and Pharmacy courses at participating institutions of Kerala.

Candidates who want to apply for Engineering admission have to appear in the KEAM entrance test. For preparation of merit list, 50:50 weightage will be given to the entrance test marks and marks obtained in the final year of the qualifying examination (plus two or Class 12 board exam) for Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects put together.

BPharm merit list will be based on paper 1 (Physics and Chemistry) of KEAM 2023 only.

CEE Kerala uses NEET UG scores for medical (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS), Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Veterinary, Co-operation & Banking, Climate Change & Environmental Science, BTech Biotechnology courses and for Architecture admissions, candidates need to appear and qualify in the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA).

For more application link and other details, visit the KEAM 2023 portal.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
keam
keam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out