Kerala SET Admit Card 2022 released, direct link & how to download here

LBS Centre for Science and Technology has released Kerala SET Admit Card 2022. Candidates who will have to appear for Kerala State Eligibility Test for January 2022 can download the admit card through the official site of LBS Centre for Science and Technology on lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

The January 2022 exam will be conducted on January 9, 2022. The exam will comprise of two papers. Paper I is common for all candidates.It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching and Paper II shall be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. There shall be 31 subjects for Paper II.

Kerala SET Admit Card 2022: How to download

Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of LBS Centre for Science and Technology on lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Click on Kerala SET Admit Card 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.