Kerala TET February 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has started the registration process for Kerala TET February 2022 on February 9, 2022. The last date to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test is till February 16, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The last date for final printout is till February 17, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here&nbsp;</strong>

Kerala TET February 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the new registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required fields.

Once the registration is done, candidates will have to login to their account through login credentials.

Fill in the required details and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit after you have filled the details.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Application Fees

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.

