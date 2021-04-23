Kerala TET May 2021 notification released, registration begins on April 28

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala TET May 2021 notification. The registration process will begin on April 28, 2021. Candidates who are interested to apply for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can apply online through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till May 6, 2021.

The examination will be conducted to fill up Teacher posts in the state. The last date of fee submission is till May 7, 2021. Candidates can check the eligibility, application fees, and other details below.

Eligibility Criteria

For Lower Primary Classes: Candidates who want to apply for lower primary classes should have passed 12th/ 10+ 2 with a minimum of 45 percent marks.

For Upper Primary Classes: Candidates should have BA/ B.Sc./ B.Com. Graduation degree to apply for it.

For High School Classes: Candidates should have graduation degree with BA/ BSc/ B.Com degree securing at least 45% marks along with a B.Ed.

For High School Classes: Candidates possessing a Certificate/ Diploma/ Degree in teaching in any subject, and are approved by Universities/ NCTE/ Board of Examinations/ Government of Kerala, are eligible to apply.

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card.