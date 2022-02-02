KIITEE 2022 admit card for Phase 1 released, here’s how to download

The Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology released KIITEE 2022 admit card for Phase 1 examination on the official website. Candidates can visit kiitee.kiit.ac.in to check and download the admit card.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Institute will conduct the remote proctored online examination, wherein each candidate will be watched remotely during the examination. KIITEE 2022 Phase 1 will be held from February 04 to February 06, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to download admit card</strong>

How to Download KIITEE Phase 1 Admit Card

Candidates can follow the given steps to download KIITEE 2022 Admit cards:

• Visit the official website at https://kiitee.kiit.ac.in/

• Click on the link - ‘Admit Card Login – KIITEE 2022 (Phase 1)’

• A Candidate Login Page will open

• Enter Application Number and Date of Birth to Continue

• The Admit Card will be displayed on the Screen

Candidates can download the admit card and take a printout for future need. The Institute is also conducting Mock Tests for candidates who will appear for KIITEE 2022. The Mock Tests are being held in two slots on February 02 and February 03, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

KIITEE 2022 Phase 2 examination will be held tentatively from April 14 to April 16, 2022, Phase 3 will be held tentatively from May 14 to May 16, 2022, and Phase 4 online examination will be held tentatively from June 14 to June 16, 2022.