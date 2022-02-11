KIITEE phase 1 results declared at kiitee.kiit.ac.in, know how to check

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) has declared the result for the Phase 1 entrance examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website of KIITEE at kiitee.kiit.ac.in.

The phase 1 entrance examination was conducted from February 4 to 6.

Here is the direct link to check the KIITEE phase 1 result

To check KIITEE 2022 phase 1 result follow the following steps given below

Steps to check KIITEE 2022 phase 1 result:

Visit the official website kiitee.kiit.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the KIITEE 2022 link

Click on the result link

Enter Application Number and Date of Birth and submit

The KIITEE 2022 result will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The KIITEE Phase 2 examination will be held from April 14 to 16, 2022. Candidates who take KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1 & Phase-2) online exam are eligible to take the Phase-3 & Phase 4 Exam. Candidates who applied for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-1 or Phase-2) online examination do not need to apply again for the KIITEE-2022 (Phase-3 & Phase-4) online examination; they can use their current application number from Phase-1 or Phase-2 to appear in the online examination.

