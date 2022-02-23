KVPY 2022 exam date released, check details on kvpy.iisc.ernet.in

Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) exam date has been released. KVPY 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 22, 2022. Earlier the KVPY 2022 exam was scheduled for January 9, 2022, but was postponed by officials due to the COVID-19 crisis. All the concerned candidates can check the updated examination date on the official website at kvpy.iisc.ac.in.

Candidates who match the eligibility requirements for various streams will be invited to take an aptitude test in Hindi and English at various centers across the country.

During the first to third years of B.Sc./B.S./B.Stat./B.Math. / Integrated M.Sc. /M.S. candidates will get a monthly fellowship of ₹5000 and annual contingency grant of ₹20,000.

During the First and second year of M. Sc. or 4th to 5th years of Integrated M.Sc. /M.S, the monthly stipend is ₹7000 and annual contingency grant is ₹28000.

The Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) is an on-going National Program of Fellowship in Basic Sciences, initiated and funded by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, to attract exceptionally highly motivated students for pursuing basic science courses and research career in science.

