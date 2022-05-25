Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KVPY answer key 2021 of aptitude test, question papers out at kvpy.iisc.ac.in
KVPY answer key 2021 of aptitude test, question papers out at kvpy.iisc.ac.in

  • KVPY answer key 2021 has been released along with question papers. Download link here. 
Published on May 25, 2022 12:28 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

KVPY answer key 2021 has been released. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has released Kishore Vigyanik Protsahan Yojna (KVPY) 2021 aptitude test answer key on the official website. 

Candidates who appeared in the test can go to kvpy.iisc.ac.in to download KVPY Aptitude test answer key of SA, SB/SX streams. 

Question papers of the exam have also been published. 

KVPY 2021 answer key download link

How to download KVPY answer key 2021

  1. Go to the official website of the board, kvpy.iisc.ac.in. 
  2. On the homepage, click on the ‘KVPY-2021 question papers (SA, SB/SX) with tentative answer keys’ link. 
  3. Download the PDF answer key and calculate your probable score. 

About KVPY

KVPY is a national-level fellowship programme under the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India.

To to be eligible for the fellowship, candidates need to appear and qualify in the aptitude test.

Students from Class 11 to first year of basic science courses like BSc, BS, B Stat, B Math, Integrated MSc, and Integrated MS are eligible for the exam.

In addition, some of the top institutes in the country, including the IISc and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) consider the test for admission to UG and UG, PG integrated courses. 

Candidates are shortlisted for the fellowship on the basis of their performance in the aptitude test and an interview. 

