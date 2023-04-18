Life Insurance Corporation of India has released LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 on April 15, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Apprentice Development Officer posts main examination can download the call letter through the official site of LIC at licindia.in. LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: How, where to download call letter

The admit card for main examination is available on the official website from April 15 to April 23, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official site of LIC at licindia.in.

Click on LIC Careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where ADO link will be available.

Click on the link and a new page having LIC ADO Mains Admit Card 2023 will be displayed.

Press the link and enter the required details.

Once done, click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main examination has been postponed from April 8 to April 23, 2023. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LIC.