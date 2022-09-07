MAH B.HMCT result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, here's direct link for score card
Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:10 PM IST
MAH B.HMCT result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the result for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH-B.HMCT CET).
Interested candidates can check and download their result from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
The MAH-B.HMCT was conducted on August 21 and 22, 2022.
Candidates can access the results by keying in their application number and date of birth.
Here’s how to check
Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org
Click on the result link for MAH B.HMCT
Key in your application number and date of birth and login
The result will appear on your screen
Check and download the result
Direct link for the results here. Click here.
