Education / Competitive Exams

MAH B.HMCT result out at cetcell.mahacet.org, here's direct link for score card

competitive exams
Published on Sep 07, 2022 05:10 PM IST

MAH B.HMCT result 2022: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has announced the result for the Maharashtra Bachelor of Hotel Management Common Entrance Test (MAH-B.HMCT CET).

MAH B.HMCT result 2022: Interested candidates can check and download their result from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.
ByHT Education Desk

Interested candidates can check and download their result from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MAH-B.HMCT was conducted on August 21 and 22, 2022.

Candidates can access the results by keying in their application number and date of birth.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the result link for MAH B.HMCT

Key in your application number and date of birth and login

The result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result

Direct link for the results here. Click here.

maharashtra exam result.
