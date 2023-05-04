Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2023 from May 9, admit cards soon on cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 2023 from May 9, admit cards soon on cetcell.mahacet.org

By HT Education Desk
May 04, 2023

MHT CET admit cards will be published on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is expected to issue admit cards for MHT CET 2023 soon. The entrance test is scheduled to begin on May 9. Hall tickets will be published on cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2023 admit cards soon on cetcell.mahacet.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)
MHT CET 2023 admit cards soon on cetcell.mahacet.org (Representational image)(Unsplash)

As per the updated schedule for CETs in Maharashtra, the entrance test for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses will be held from May 9 to 20.

For the PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Maths) group, the test will be held from May 9 to 13 and for the PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) group, the exam is scheduled for May 15 to 20.

How to download Maharashtra MHT CET admit card

  1. Go to cetcell.mahacet.org
  2. Now, go to the MHT CET 2023 section.
  3. Open the link for admit card.
  4. Enter the asked details and login.
  5. Download your MHT CET admit card.
  6. Take a printout for the exam day.

The CET Cell conducts MHT CET for admitting students to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses offered by participating institutions.

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams
