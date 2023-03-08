MHT CET 2023: Registration for B.E, B.Pharma begins at mahacet.org, link here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra have started the MHT CET 2023 registration process on March 8, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for B.E, B.Pharma, Agriculture can apply online through the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org. The link to apply is also available at mhtcet2023.mahacet.org.

As per the official website, the last date to apply for the courses is till April 7, 2023. The online registration and confirmation of application form on website with additional late fees of ₹500/- for all categories will begin on April 8 and will end on April 15, 2023. The payment can be done till April 16, 2023. To apply for the courses, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply for MHT CET 2023

MHT CET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET 2023 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the registration link.

Enter the login details or register yourself.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

MHT CET 2023 entrance exam is conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2023-24.