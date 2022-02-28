Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MP CPCT 2022 admit card released at cpct.mp.gov.in, direct link here

Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test, MPCPCT Admit card 2022 had been released on the official website.
Published on Feb 28, 2022 01:56 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Madhya Pradesh Computer Proficiency Certification Test, MPCPCT Admit card 2022 had been released on the official website. candidates can download the MP CPT admit card from the official website at cpct.mp.gov.in. Candidates can access their admit card through their user ID and password.

The CPCT 2022 exam will be held on March 4, 5, and 6, 2022. Candidates must bring their admit card and a valid photo ID to the examination.

Direct link to download the MP CPCT admit card&amp;nbsp;

MP CPCT Admit Card 2022: How to check

Visit the official website at cpct.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link, "Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on "04th March, 5th March and 6th March 2022"

A new log in page will be displayed on screen

Key in your User ID and password to login to the portal

CPCT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

