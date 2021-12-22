MP High Court invites applications to recruit 123 Civil Judges

Madhya Pradesh High Court has announced to fill 123 positions of Civil Judge through Junior Division Entry Level Exam 2021. The application forms for this exam will be available on the official website of the High Court from December 29. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 27.

Selection to the post will be done through a preliminary exam and a main exam. The exact schedule of the exams have not been decided yet. The MP High Court has asked candidates to check the official website for details on the exam dates.

Law graduates are eligible for this post. For details on the educational qualification, candidates are suggested to go through the official job notification available on the website of the High Court.

Click here for job notification