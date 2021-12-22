Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MP High Court invites applications to recruit 123 Civil Judges
competitive exams

MP High Court invites applications to recruit 123 Civil Judges

  • The application forms for this exam will be available on the official website of the High Court from December 29. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 27.
MP High Court invites applications to recruit 123 Civil Judges(HT)
MP High Court invites applications to recruit 123 Civil Judges(HT)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh High Court has announced to fill 123 positions of Civil Judge through Junior Division Entry Level Exam 2021. The application forms for this exam will be available on the official website of the High Court from December 29. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms by January 27. 

Selection to the post will be done through a preliminary exam and a main exam. The exact schedule of the exams have not been decided yet. The MP High Court has asked candidates to check the official website for details on the exam dates.

Law graduates are eligible for this post. For details on the educational qualification, candidates are suggested to go through the official job notification available on the website of the High Court.

Click here for job notification

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh high court recruitment drive
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out