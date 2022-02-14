Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPHC Steno, Assistant 2021 admit card released at mphc.gov.in, direct link

Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 and Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) posts.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.(mphc.gov.in)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:32 AM IST
The recruitment drive is being held to fill 1255 vacancies, comprising 108 for Stenographer Grade-2, 205 for Stenographer Grade-3, 11 for Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), 910 for Assistant Grade-3, and 21 for Assistant Grade-3  (English Knowing).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment / Result” tab

Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards”

Now click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and login

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

