MPHC Steno, Assistant 2021 admit card released at mphc.gov.in, direct link

  • Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3 and Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) posts.
Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.(mphc.gov.in)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 10:32 AM IST
The Preliminary Examination admit card for the posts of Stenographer Grade-2, Stenographer Grade-3, Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), Assistant Grade-3, and Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) has been released by the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC). Candidates who have applied for the examination can download their admit card from the official website of MPHC at mphc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill 1255 vacancies, comprising 108 for Stenographer Grade-2, 205 for Stenographer Grade-3, 11 for Stenographer Grade-3 (Court Manager Staff), 910 for Assistant Grade-3, and 21 for Assistant Grade-3  (English Knowing).

Here is the direct link to check the notification

Candidates can download the admit card from here

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Recruitment / Result” tab

Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards”

Now click on the admit card link

Key in your credentials and login

Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

