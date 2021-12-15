MPPEB admit cards for Group 5 recruitment test released, direct link

MPPEB admit card for Group 5 recruitment: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the admit card of Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) recruitment test-2020 (Re-exam for 'K' paper). Candidates, who have to appear for the group-5 examinations, can download their admit cards from the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The group-5 (Pharmacist, lab technician and various posts) recruitment examination-2020 (Re-exam for 'K' paper) is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2021.

Direct link to download MPPEB group-5 admit card 2021

How to download MPPEB group-5 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020" in latest updates on the homepage.

Submit your application number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.