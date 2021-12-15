Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB admit cards for Group 5 recruitment test released, direct link
competitive exams

MPPEB admit cards for Group 5 recruitment test released, direct link

  • MPPEB admit card for Group 5 recruitment: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the admit card of Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) recruitment test-2020 (Re-exam for 'K' paper).
Candidates, who have to appear for the group-5 examinations, can download their admit cards from the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.(peb.mp.gov.in)
Candidates, who have to appear for the group-5 examinations, can download their admit cards from the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.(peb.mp.gov.in)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

MPPEB admit card for Group 5 recruitment: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) on Wednesday released the admit card of Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) recruitment test-2020 (Re-exam for 'K' paper). Candidates, who have to appear for the group-5 examinations, can download their admit cards from the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in.

The group-5 (Pharmacist, lab technician and various posts) recruitment examination-2020 (Re-exam for 'K' paper) is scheduled to be held on December 23, 2021.

Direct link to download MPPEB group-5 admit card 2021

How to download MPPEB group-5 admit card 2021:

Visit the official website of MPPEB at peb.mp.gov.in

Click on the link that reads, "Test Admit Card - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020" in latest updates on the homepage.

Submit your application number and date of birth.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
admit card. hall ticket
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out