MPPSC State Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon admit cards today

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will release admit cards of State Engineering Services Examination 2021 and Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 on Tuesday, May 17.

The admit cards will be uploaded on the commission's website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

As per the MPPSC examination calendar, these exams will take place on May 22, 2022.

Here are the steps to download admit cards:

How to download MPPSC Engineering Services, Dental Surgeon exam admit cards

Go to the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), mppsc.gov.in. Click on the admit cards tab. Now, click on State Engineering Services Examination 2021 or Dental Surgeon Examination 2022 admit card link (links will be available soon). Login using the required details. Download the admit card and take a printout.

Candidates are advised to check the instructions given on the admit cards carefully. In case of any error, they should contact the exam conducting authority immediately.

On the exam day, candidates are required to carry a printed copy of the admit card to the exam venue, along with any other said document.