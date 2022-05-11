Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 out at mpsos.nic.in

Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: Excellence School, Model School results can be downloaded from mpsos.nic.in. 
Published on May 11, 2022 12:42 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Excellence School, Model School Results 2022: The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Board (MPSOS) has announced entrance examination results for admission to Schools of Excellence and Model Schools. 

The results can be viewed on the MPSOS website – mpsos.nic.in. 

The entrance examination was held on April 3. 

Excellence School, Model School results 2022 can be downloaded using examination roll numbers. Here are the steps to follow:

How to check MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022

  1. Go to mpsos.nic.in. 
  2. Click on the ‘Result of School of Excellence & School of Model Entrance Exam 3 April 2022’ link.
  3. Login with roll number to check results. 

Along with the results, MPSOS has also released merit lists of Schools of Excellence and Schools of Model, and list of top 10 candidates who have qualified in the entrance exams. 

Here is the direct link to check MPSOS Excellence School, Model School entrance results 2022 and merit lists. 

 

