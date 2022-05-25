NATA 2022: Registration date extended till May 28, notice here

Council of Architecture has extended the registration date for NATA 2022. The last date to apply for first National Aptitude Test in Architecture is extended till May 28, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the test can apply online through the official site of NATA on nata.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the first NATA test shall be conducted by the Council all over the country on June 12, 2022, while the second and third tests will be conducted on July 7 and August 7, 2022 respectively. Candidates need to qualify an Aptitude Test conducted by the Council for admission to B.Arch course.

NATA 2022: How to register

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NATA on nata.in.

Click on NATA 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can check the official site of NATA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON