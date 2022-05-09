NDA and NA 1 Results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check & link

UPSC NDA and NA I Results 2022: The Union Service Public Commission (UPSC) on Monday, May 9 announced the written exam results of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (I) 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results on its official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC conducted the the NDA and NA Exam (I) 2022 on April 10, 2022. Candidates who have cleared the exam are qualified to appear for the interview by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence for admission to Army, Navy and Air Force Wings of the National Defence Academy for the 149th Course and for the 111th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from 2nd January, 2023.

<strong>Direct link to check NDA written exam results 2022</strong>

Candidates can check the results through the following process:

1. Visit the official UPSC website- https://upsc.gov.in/

2. Click ‘What is New’ on the Homepage

3. Click ‘Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2021’ Link

4. The Redirected page will display a link

5. Click on the link to check the results

6. Download and print a copy for future reference

The marksheets of candidates will be displayed on the website within 15 days of publishing of the final results. Candidates are requested to keep checking www.upsc.gov.in for more updates.