NEET 2021 answer key released at NTA portal, neet.nta.nic.in

The NEET 2021 answer key has been released. Candidates who had appeared in the exam can download the NEET 2021 answer key from the official website of the national testing agency (NTA).

NEET 2021 answer key

The NTA has also released the answer copies of the candidates along with the NEET answer key.

NEET 2021 answer key: Know how to download

Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the answer key link

Enter login details

Download the answer key

Read the instructions

Challenge the answer key

The last date to challenge the answer key is October 17, 9 pm. “The payment of the processing fee may be made through, DebitCard/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytmupto17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 P.M.).No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online. The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online),” the NTA has said.

The exam was held on September 12 and as per NTA guidelines a preliminary answer key is released after the exam is over.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a processing fee of ₹1000/- per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice.

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the NTA with the help of a panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.