NEET 2022: Correction window opens soon, here's what you can edit

NEET 2022: The application form correction window will be available on neet.nta.nic.in. Schedule for this has not been announced by NTA.
Published on May 22, 2022 01:16 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET UG 2022 application form correction window will open soon. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will give NEET UG aspirants an one-time opportunity during which they can edit particulars filled in the application form and re-upload some documents. 

NEET 2022 application form correction window will be available on neet.nta.nic.in. Schedule for this has not been announced by NTA. 

During the correction window, candidates can re-upload their photographs and scanned signatures, as per the information bulletin of NEET UG 2022.

It reads: “Ensure that correct data is submitted in the online application. Any correction pertaining to the photograph and signature of the candidate will be intimated through e-mail/SMS and the same will be available in the candidate’s login account. Other permissible corrections can also be carried through log-in account only during the schedule fixed for the same. Candidates may ensure clear photographs and signatures are uploaded. Thereafter, no request for correction(s) will be entertained except when the window for correction in all fields opens”. 

Application process for NEET 2022, after extension, ended on May 20. 

The UG medical entrance test is scheduled for July 17. The test will be held offline, in pen and paper mode. 

Topics
neet
