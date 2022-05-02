NEET 2022 registration deadline extended, apply at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate, or NEET UG 2022.

As per the latest notification, candidates can apply for NEET 2022 till May 15. Previously, the application deadline was May 6.

This has been done because Armed Forces Medical Colleges have decided to use NEET for admission to BSc Nursing courses. Candidates can apply for the test on neet.nta.nic.in.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17.

“It has also been decided by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course…In view of the above, the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” reads the NTA notification.

Apply for NEET UG 2022

NEET is a national level entrance exam that enables candidates to take admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses like MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses, BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences and Veterinary courses.

