NEET 2022: Registration ends on May 15, apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET 2022: The extended registration window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate or NEET UG 2022 will be closed on May 15, 2022.

Those who are yet to apply for the test can go to neet.nta.nic.in and submit their application forms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Previously, the application window of NEET was to be closed on May 6 but it was later extended.

This was done because Armed Forces Medical Colleges have decided to use NEET for admission to BSc Nursing courses.

“It has also been decided by the Director General, Armed Forces Medical Services that the scores of NEET (UG) will be used for the selection of FEMALE Candidates Only for admission to the B.Sc. (Nursing) Course…In view of the above, the last date for receiving Online Applications for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2022 for all the candidates has been extended,” reads the NTA notification.

The entrance exam is scheduled for July 17.

NEET is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate medical and allied courses like MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses, BSc Nursing, BSc Life Sciences and Veterinary courses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Every year, around 15 lakh UG medical aspirants take the test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON