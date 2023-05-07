Home / Education / Exam Results / NEET 2023 Live: NEET UG answer key likely soon, paper analysis here
NEET 2023 Live: NEET UG answer key likely soon, paper analysis here

exam results
Updated on May 08, 2023 01:03 PM IST

NEET 2023 Live Updates: NEET UG 2023 was conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The paper analysis will be shared here. 

NEET 2023 Live Updates
NEET 2023 Live Updates((PTI/For representation))
ByHT Education Desk
NEET 2023 News Live Updates: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 was held on May 7. The exam started at 2 pm and will end at 5:20 pm. However, in Manipur, NEET 2023 has been postponed in view of the current law and order situation of the state. Paper analysis below. 

Candidates were asked to reach the exam venue as per the reporting time given on their NEET admit cards. They had to follow the NEET dress code and other instructions given on the admit card. 

This year, over 20 lakh aspirants of medical courses are eligible to take NEET UG, as informed by the National Testing Agency (NTA). 

Analysis of NEET 2023 paper, students' reactions and other key details on the exam will be shared in this live blog after the exam is over. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 08, 2023 01:03 PM IST

    NEET 2023 answer key soon 

    NTA is expected to publish the provisional answer key of NEET 2023 soon on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • May 08, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Overall Review Compared to Previous Year

    Overall the paper was found to be slightly easier than NEET 2022. Compared to last year, Chemistry was found to be on the marginally tougher side. The questions in Chemistry were more tricky and lengthy than last year. The rest of the subjects were almost of similar difficulty compared to last year.

  • May 08, 2023 12:12 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Cut off details 

    Cutoff to secure a seat in government colleges (All India Quota). The marks expected to secure a seat in government colleges (All India Quota) would have been similar to the previous year (2022), i.e. 580 to 610 as this time the number of students who attended the exam were nearly 19 lakh, which is 18% (approximately) higher than the previous year, hence expected marks might range from 590 to 620.

  • May 08, 2023 12:01 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 analysis: Subject wise difficulty 

    Dr. Sarvesh Chaubey, Deputy Regional Director, Aakash BYJU has shared subject wise difficulty level. 

    ● Physics was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy

    and moderate questions. Most of the questions were NCERT based and were evenly

    distributed among all major units.

    ● Chemistry was rated as the most difficult among all subjects. Inorganic and organic

    chemistry had more weightage compared to physical chemistry.

    ● Botany was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy

    and moderate questions.

    ● Zoology was rated as easy to moderate on the difficulty level. It consisted mostly of easy

    and moderate questions.

  • May 08, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    NTA NEET UG exam analysis: Biology 

    Biology paper in NEET 2023 was longer than last year. Questions were covered from all the modules of ALLEN. Talking about class wise syllabus, 47 questions were asked from class 11th syllabus and 53 questions were asked from class 12th syllabus. Last year 27 questions were asked in Botany from class 11th syllabus whereas this year 26 questions were asked. Similarly, last year 23 questions and this year 24 questions were asked from class 12th syllabus. Last year 26 questions and this year 27 questions came from the 11th class syllabus in Zoology. Similarly, 24 questions came from class 12th syllabus last year and 23 this year. The questions of Assertion Reasoning were conceptual based. There was miss printing of some biology questions, while the Hindi translation of some questions was not correct.

  • May 08, 2023 11:47 AM IST

    NTA NEET UG exam: Chemistry paper analysis 

    Chemistry paper in NEET 2023 was easier than last year. If we talk about Physical Chemistry, Organic Chemistry and Inorganic Chemistry, last year 17 questions were asked in Physical Chemistry whereas this year 15 questions were asked in the paper. Similarly, there were 17 questions in Organic Chemistry last year and 18 this year. In Inorganic Chemistry last year 16 questions and this year 17 questions were asked. All the questions are covered in the paper from Allen's classnotes. Talking about the syllabus, there are 23 questions from class 11th syllabus and 27 questions from class 12th syllabus. In Physical Chemistry, seven questions were asked from class 11th syllabus and eight questions from class 12th. Similarly, in Inorganic Chemistry, a total of 10 questions were asked from class 11th and 7 questions were asked class 12th syllabus. In Organic Chemistry, 6 questions were asked from class 11th syllabus and 12 questions were asked from class 12th syllabus. The level of all the questions in the NCERT based paper was easy.

  • May 08, 2023 11:45 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Paper Analysis: Physics 

    Physics paper in NEET 2023 was a bit easier than last year. Although all the questions came from ALLEN modules. In such a situation, the paper is easy for the student who has studied the modules seriously. Last year, 29 questions were asked from class 12th syllabus and 21 questions were asked from class 11th syllabus. While this year 30 questions came from 12th class and 20 questions came from 11th class syllabus. There were 16 questions from Mechanics, the level of which was a bit difficult. Two questions each from Thermal Physics, SHM and Waves were asked of easy level. A total of 18 questions were asked from Electrodynamics. Whose level was a bit difficult. Similarly, four questions were asked from Optics and eight from Modern & Electronics whose level was less than difficult. Overall paper was easy. Answer was not matching in one question asked from the topic Rotation Motion of Mechanics. Route was missing in the option.

  • May 08, 2023 11:42 AM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Paper analysis 

    Dr. Brajesh Maheshwari, Chairman of ALLEN Career Institute Pvt Ltd has shared the paper analysis which states that Biology lengthy, physics and chemistry easy in NCERT based NEET paper.

  • May 07, 2023 05:24 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam concluded

    The NEET UG 2023 examination concluded. The paper analysis will be available soon. Stay tuned.

  • May 07, 2023 04:26 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023: Exam will end at 5: 20 pm

    The NEET UG 2023 exam will end at 5: 20 pm.

  • May 07, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    NEET 2023 exam: Events that will take place next

    1. Release of provisional answer key.
    2. Final answer key of NEET. 
    3. NEET result announcement. 
    4. Counselling by central and state bodies.
  • May 07, 2023 03:26 PM IST

    NEET 2023: Unofficial answer key

    After the NEET exam is over, unofficial, memory-based answer keys will be provided by coaching centres. While candidates may refer to these, they should know that the official answer key released by NTA is ultimate, and is used for calculation of marks. 

  • May 07, 2023 02:41 PM IST

    When will NTA publish NEET answer key

    The official answer key of NEET along with question papers and candidates' recorded responses will be published a few days after the exam. 

  • May 07, 2023 02:11 PM IST

    NEET 2023 exam underway

    The undergraduate medical entrance exam started at 2 pm. The paper will end at 5:20 pm. 

  • May 07, 2023 01:51 PM IST

    NEET 2023 starts shortly

    NEET 2023 will begin at 2 pm. Paper analysis will be shared here when the exam is over. 

  • May 07, 2023 01:24 PM IST

    NEET 2023: Rule for leaving the exam hall

    A candidate is alowed to leave the NEET exam hall only after the scheduled time for the paper is over i.e. after 5:20 pm. 

  • May 07, 2023 01:08 PM IST

    NEET 2023 begins at 2 pm

    NEET 2023 exam will begin at 2 pm. The duration of the paper is 3 hour 20 minutes. 

  • May 07, 2023 12:41 PM IST

    NEET 2023: Answer key and question paper

    NEET answer key and question papers along with recorded responses will be uploaded on neet.nta.nic.in after the exam. Candidates will be given a window to raise objections to the provisional answer key. 

  • May 07, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    NEET 2023: Paper timings

    NEET 2023 will be held in a single shift from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. 

  • May 07, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    NEET 2023: Number of photos required

    Candidates need to paste a postcard-size photo on the self-declaration part of the admit card. Another photo (same as the one used in the application form) is to be attached on the attendance sheet. If allowed, candidates are advised to bring more than one passport-size photo so that they can use the other one if the first one is lost or damaged. 

  • May 07, 2023 11:58 AM IST

    NEET 2023: Self-declaration form

    A portion of the NEET 2023 admit card is called ‘Self-Declaration Form’ in which you are required to write your health status and travel history. Fill it at home, in your own handwriting. Do not sign the form. It has to be done at the exam centre, in the presence of an invigilator. 

  • May 07, 2023 11:40 AM IST

    NEET exam 2023 date

    NEET 2023 will be held today, May 7. However, the exam has been postponed in Manipur and will be held on a later date.

  • May 07, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    NEET 2023: Safe-keeping of personal belongings

    Candidates should make their own arrangements for safe-keeping of personal belongings. While some centres may have a place for keeping these items, the facility may not be available at other centres. 

  • May 07, 2023 11:20 AM IST

    NEET 2023: Do not bring any banned item

    Items allowed inside the NEET exam centre are: printout of the admit card, additional photographs, photo ID, certificates (for PwD candidates), water in transparent bottles and personal hand sanitizer (50 ml). Do not carry any prohibited item inside the hall as it could result in disqualification. 

  • May 07, 2023 10:39 AM IST

    NEET 2023 paper analysis

    Analysis of the NEET UG question paper will be shared with candidates after 5:20 pm, when the exam is over. 

  • May 07, 2023 09:40 AM IST

    NEET 2023 dress code

    Candidates are advised to wear light colored clothes with half sleeves. Avoid footwear with thick soles and closed footwear like shoes. Instead, go for sandals or sleepers. 

  • May 07, 2023 08:53 AM IST

    NEET 2023 paper timings

    NEET 2023 will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. Candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. 

  • May 07, 2023 08:27 AM IST

    NEET 2023 admit card link

    Here's the direct link to download NEET 2023 admit card.

  • May 07, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    NEET 2023 exam today

    National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting NEET UG 2023 today, May 7, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm.

