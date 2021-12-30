NEET counselling: MCC issues notice on NRI claim

The Medical counselling committee (MCC) has released an important notice for those candidates claiming NRI status. Candidates who want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI have been asked to submit documents within January 2.

“It is for the information to all the candidates that those who are claiming to be NRI as per the directions/orders of Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in the case (W.P. (C) No.689/2017- Consortium of Deemed universities in Karnataka (CODEUNIK) & Anr. Vs. Union Of India & Ors.) dated 22-08-2017 (Copy enclosed), such candidates should send their relevant documents as mentioned below, in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through email ug.nri.mcc@gmail.com from 10:00 AM of 30th December, 2021 (Thursday) till 10:00 AM of 2nd January, 2022 (Sunday),” the MCC notification released on the official website on December 29.

“All such candidates are advised to be in touch with the MCC website (www.mcc.nic.in) for further course of action. Mails received before/ after the stipulated time will not be considered. Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time,” the MCC notification reads.