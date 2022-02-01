NEET MDS 2022: Last date today to make corrections on nbe.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will close down the correction window for NEET MDS 2022 on February 1, 2022. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of NBE on natboard.edu.in.

As per the <strong>official notice</strong>, the edit window for candidates who have successfully submitted their applications and paid the examination fee for NEET MDS 2022 during the aforesaid application window has been extended till February 1, 2022. To make corrections in the application form candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to make corrections here&nbsp;</strong>

NEET MDS 2022: How to make corrections

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make changes in the application form and click on submit.

Your changes have been saved.

If needed candidates can download the confirmation page for further need.

The NEET MDS examination will be conducted on March 6, 2022, and the result will be declared by the Board by March 21, 2022. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country.