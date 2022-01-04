Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET MDS 2022: Registration begins today on nbe.edu.in, check schedule here
competitive exams

NEET MDS 2022: Registration begins today on nbe.edu.in, check schedule here

NEET MDS 2022 registration will begin today, January 4, 2022. Candidates can check the steps given below to apply along with the schedule. 
NEET MDS 2022: Registration begins today on nbe.edu.in, check schedule here
Published on Jan 04, 2022 08:46 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the registration process for NEET MDS 2022 on January 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The registration link will be activated at 3 pm today. 

Candidates can apply online till January 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted on March 6, 2022, and the result will be declared by the Board by March 21, 2022. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country, &lt;strong&gt;as per the official notice&lt;/strong&gt;

NEET MDS 2022: How to apply 

To apply for the exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.
  • Click on NEET MDS link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and fill in the application form.
  • Once done make the payment of examination fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

For general and OBC category candidates will have to pay 4425/- as examination fee + GST and for SC, ST and PWD category candidates, a total amount of 3245/- will have to be paid that includes examination fees and GST. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet mds education
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP