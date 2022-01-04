NEET MDS 2022: Registration begins today on nbe.edu.in, check schedule here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will begin the registration process for NEET MDS 2022 on January 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test MDS exam can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The registration link will be activated at 3 pm today.

Candidates can apply online till January 24, 2022. The examination will be conducted on March 6, 2022, and the result will be declared by the Board by March 21, 2022. National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences shall conduct the NEET-MDS 2022 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centres across the country, <strong>as per the official notice</strong>.

NEET MDS 2022: How to apply

To apply for the exam candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS link available on the home page.

Register yourself and fill in the application form.

Once done make the payment of examination fees.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For general and OBC category candidates will have to pay ₹4425/- as examination fee + GST and for SC, ST and PWD category candidates, a total amount of ₹3245/- will have to be paid that includes examination fees and GST.