NEET MDS Exam 2022 postponed, internship completion date extended, notice here

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has postponed NEET MDS Exam 2022. The examination that was scheduled to be held on March 6, 2022 has been rescheduled. The cut off for completion of internship has also been extended as per directions of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the <strong>official notice released by the Board</strong>, The MoHFW, Govt. of India has decided to extend the cut-off date for completion of internship for the purpose of eligibility for NEET MDS 2022 to July 31, 2022.

Also, the online application window for submission of applications for NEET MDS 2022 which has been closed on January 24, 2022 shall now be reopened in due course, in order to enable desirous candidates to apply for NEET-MDS 2022 in view of the revised cut-off date for internship completion. The revised schedule for conduct of NEET MDS 2022 and reopening of online application window shall be announced on the official website shortly.

The examination may be postponed for four to six weeks. The decision was taken by Ministry in order to bring parity between the NEET-MDS 2022 and NEET-PG 2022 examination. The examination will be conducted around the same date as that of NEET PG 2022.