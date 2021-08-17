NEET PG 2021 registration window reopens at NBE portal

The registration portal of NEET PG 2021 has been reopened on the official portal of the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in till August 20.

In a special notification, the NBE has informed the interns that, "candidates who are completing their internship during 01.07.2021 to 30.09.2021 and are fulfilling all other criteria as prescribed in the Information Bulletin of NEET-PG 2021 can apply for NEET-PG 2021 during this window."

The board has also reopened the registration window in view of the implementation of OBC and EWS quota in medical education. "Therefore, candidates who are already registered for NEET-PG 2021 examination can change their category and EWS status during this window, if they desire to do so. The window will not allow change to any other information already provided in the application form," the Board has said.

