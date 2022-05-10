NEET PG 2022 admit card releasing shortly at natboard.edu.in, check details here

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the admit card for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, admit card shortly. Candidates can download the admit card from NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The NEET-PG 2022 examination will be held on May 21, 2022 from 9AM to 12:30 PM in a computer based mode across the country.

“The admit cards shall be issued “batch-wise” shortly. Applicants for NEET-PG 2022 are advised to check their applicant login accounts on NEET-PG 2022 index page at NBEMS website https://natboard.edu.in and https://nbe.edu.in periodically for admit card", reads the official notification.

The notification further added, “Candidates will NOT BE ALLOWED ENTRY inside the test centre without verification of Government issued photo identification proof in original. Please refer Information bulletin and admit card for details of documents required to be carried at test centre.”

NEET PG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Visit the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in.

Look for the NEET PG admit card link

Enter the login details and click on submit

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the admit card and take print out for future use.

