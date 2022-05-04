NEET PG 2022 correction window closes today on nbe.edu.in

The extended correction window of NEET PG 2022 application form will be closed on Wednesday, May 4.

Candidates can make necessary changes by logging in to the website of the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be issued after the correction window is closed.

During this correction window, candidates who uploaded incorrect images are allowed to re-upload it.

“Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window,” NBEMS said in the notification.

“All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM),” it added.

NEET PG 2022 is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Recently, the central government issued warning against a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed NEET PG 2022 has been postponed.

Notably, MBBS doctors across the country are asking for postponement of the test but no such decision has been taken either by the Health Ministry or NBE, who administers the exam.

