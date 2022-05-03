NEET PG 2022 correction window closes tomorrow, admit cards expected soon

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET PG 2022 application form correction window on Wednesday, May 4.

NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be issued after the correction window is closed.

Candidates who have applied for NEET PG can go to nbe.edu.in to edit their application forms.

“Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window,” NBEMS said in a recent notification.

“All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM),” it added.

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Recently, the centre issued warning against a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed NEET PG 2022 has been postponed.

