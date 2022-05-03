Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2022 correction window closes tomorrow, admit cards expected soon
competitive exams

NEET PG 2022 correction window closes tomorrow, admit cards expected soon

  • NEET PG 2022: Candidates who have applied for NEET PG can go to nbe.edu.in to edit their application forms.
NEET PG 2022 correction window closes tomorrow, admit cards expected soon (representational)&nbsp;(Hindustan Times)
NEET PG 2022 correction window closes tomorrow, admit cards expected soon (representational) (Hindustan Times)
Published on May 03, 2022 07:35 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET PG 2022 application form correction window on Wednesday, May 4. 

NEET PG 2022 admit cards will be issued after the correction window is closed.

Candidates who have applied for NEET PG can go to nbe.edu.in to edit their application forms. 

(Also read: Postpone NEET PG 2022: Demand to defer medical entrance exam getting louder)

“Some of the applicants for NEET-PG 2022 have failed to upload the images (uploaded photograph, photograph captured through webcam, signature and/or thumb impression) in their application forms as per image upload guidelines. They have also failed to rectify such incorrect images till date despite being given opportunities through ongoing final edit window,” NBEMS said in a recent notification. 

“All such candidates are being informed once again through emails to rectify the incorrect images in their application forms. They shall be able to rectify the incorrect image(s) in their application form during the ongoing final edit window which stands extended till 04.05.2022 (till 11:55 PM),” it added. 

The postgraduate medical entrance exam is scheduled for May 21, from 9 am to 12 pm.

Recently, the centre issued warning against a fake notice circulating on social media that claimed NEET PG 2022 has been postponed.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
neet pg
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out