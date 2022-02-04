NEET PG 2022: Registration ends today on nbe.edu.in, here’s direct link to apply

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will end the registration for NEET PG 2022 on February 4, 2022. Candidates who still have not applied for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post-graduate courses can do it through the official site of NBE on nbe.edu.in. The registration process was started on January 15, 2022.

The edit window will open on February 8 and will close on February 11, 2022. The admit card will be available to candidates for downloaded on March 7, 2022 and the examination will be conducted on March 12, 2022 across the country. The result will be declared on March 31, 2022.

<strong>Direct link to register here&nbsp;</strong>

NEET PG 2022: How to register

To apply for the examination candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of NBEMS on natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Fill in the application form and upload the necessary details.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Once done download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

